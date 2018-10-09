Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 15:29:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Recent WVU decommit Rivals250 LB Lee Kpogba gives the latest

Gwsjonqndmmlmgwnhggu
Lee Kpogba
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Now that Rivals250 linebacker Lee Kpogba is no longer committed to West Virginia the Winston Salem (N.C.) Parkland star is working on planning his next move. Kpogba breaks down where his recruitmen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}