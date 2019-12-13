As new head coach Mike Norvell and his Florida State staff work to put together their first recruiting class in short order, we decided to take a closer look at how he assembled his high-powered offense at Memphis.

The Tigers ranked No. 8 nationally in scoring offense this season and No. 10 in total offense. And they did it with 11 starters sporting an average star rating of 2.36, according to Rivals' recruiting ratings.

Memphis does have a pair of former four-star prospects in its starting lineup -- quarterback Brady White and offensive tackle Obinna Eze -- but there also are three two-stars and two players who had zero stars coming out of high school.

What's also interesting is that the players come from diverse geographic backgrounds, with seven different states represented. Four of the starters transferred in from junior colleges or four-year schools, and two began their careers as walk-ons.

