Recruiting Rewind: How Mike Norvell's staff built prolific Memphis offense
As new head coach Mike Norvell and his Florida State staff work to put together their first recruiting class in short order, we decided to take a closer look at how he assembled his high-powered offense at Memphis.
The Tigers ranked No. 8 nationally in scoring offense this season and No. 10 in total offense. And they did it with 11 starters sporting an average star rating of 2.36, according to Rivals' recruiting ratings.
Memphis does have a pair of former four-star prospects in its starting lineup -- quarterback Brady White and offensive tackle Obinna Eze -- but there also are three two-stars and two players who had zero stars coming out of high school.
What's also interesting is that the players come from diverse geographic backgrounds, with seven different states represented. Four of the starters transferred in from junior colleges or four-year schools, and two began their careers as walk-ons.
CYBER MONDAY EXTENDED ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **
Here's a complete breakdown of the Tigers' top 11 players, with a look at where they came from and how they performed during a record-setting 2019 season.
QUARTERBACK
Brady White, junior, Newhall Calif.
As a recruit: White originally signed with Arizona State in 2015 after being recruited by then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell. Was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and chose ASU over offers from schools in virtually every Power 5 conference. Eventually transferred to Memphis, where Norvell had taken over as head coach.
This season: Has completed 237 of 390 passes for 3,560 yards with 33 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
RUNNING BACK
Kenneth Gainwell, redshirt freshman, Yazoo City, Miss.
As a recruit: Was a three-star wide receiver who chose Memphis over Ole Miss, Tulane and Arkansas State.
This season: Has rushed for 1,425 yards and 12 touchdowns on 222 carries (6.4-yard average). Also is team's fourth-leading receiver with 44 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news