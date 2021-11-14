Recruiting Weekend Nuggets: Latest intel on big FSU visitors

The Florida State coaching staff hosted a slew of elite recruits this weekend for the Miami game, and the results could not have been any better.

The weather was perfect. Doak Campbell Stadium was packed and loud. And the Seminoles went out and knocked off the rival Hurricanes for the first time in five years.

As the dust settles on FSU's 31-28 victory, we have checked in with several sources to see how the visit went for four-star DE target Marvin Jones Jr., four-star RB recruit Kaytron Allen, four-star OL Kiyaunta Goodwin and many others.

Check out this thread on the Premium Recruiting Board for all of the latest nuggets.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***



