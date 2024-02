Four-star 2025 inside linebacker prospect Riley Pettijohn announced on Wednesday that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to six schools. Pettijohn's list includes Florida State.

The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound rising senior from McKinney (Tex.) High is ranked by Rivals as the top inside linebacker prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and the 70th-best overall prospect in the country.