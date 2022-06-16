Robinson leads larger group of Seminoles on preseason All-ACC lists

It has been a long time since the Florida State football team dominated postseason All-ACC lists, and the Seminoles probably won't be the top producer of all-conference talent in 2022, either.

But based on at least two preseason publications, FSU could have many more of those accolades this fall than in recent years.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news