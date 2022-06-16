Robinson leads larger group of Seminoles on preseason All-ACC lists
It has been a long time since the Florida State football team dominated postseason All-ACC lists, and the Seminoles probably won't be the top producer of all-conference talent in 2022, either.
But based on at least two preseason publications, FSU could have many more of those accolades this fall than in recent years.
Last season, FSU had two first-team All-ACC performers (defensive end Jermaine Johnson and safety Jammie Robinson) and two third-team members (running back Jashaun Corbin and defensive end Keir Thomas). The year before, cornerback Asante Samuel (first-team) and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (second-team) were the only selections.
This year's group appears to have much more potential, as the Seminoles have had 10 different players recognized on the preseason All-ACC teams produced by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.
The Phil Steele list, which was unveiled Thursday, had Jammie Robinson on the first team; punter Alex Mastromanno on the second team; offensive guard Dillan Gibbons and receiver Mycah Pittman on the third team; and defensive tackle Robert Cooper and tight end Camren McDonald on the fourth.
Phil Steele also listed Robinson as a second-team All-American at safety.
Athlon, which published its list earlier this month, had Robinson on the first team; Cooper on the second; Gibbons, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, cornerback Omarion Cooper, Mastrommano and Pittman on the third team; and running back Treshaun Ward and offensive tackle Robert Scott on the fourth.
FSU opens the 2022 season at home against Duquesne on Saturday, Aug. 27.
-----------------
----------------------------------------------------
