Roydell Williams grew up in Hueytown, Ala., and on many Friday nights watched Jameis Winston play football.

“With me being such a young age, I used to go to all of the high school football games,” Williams recalled. “It was kind of wild to see him on the team (at FSU). He won the Heisman. At a young age, I’m still kind of figuring things out. I know what’s going on, but I don’t. It was like, ‘Ok, I can do that there. Let’s try it. Let’s go for it.’ ”

Williams was motivated in part by Winston. And on Tuesday he reflected on being in elementary school, watching YouTube workout videos, wanting to do push-ups and sit-ups. “I wanted to be built,” he said.

And Williams built himself into one of the top backs in the state, accumulating 5,929 rushing yards in his prep career with 84 rushing touchdowns. Williams committed to Alabama as a junior and signed in Dec. 2019.

“We’ve never coached someone with this type of talent,” Hueytown coach Greg Patterson told AL.com on signing day. “An SEC signee doesn’t come by every year. It’s been a pleasure to have him, have him in our fieldhouse. Even sometimes when you don’t want to laugh, he’ll make you laugh.”

More than four years later, Williams is still smiling. He picked Alabama, his dream school, but now finds himself playing for Winston's college program after transferring to FSU in January. Williams said he was "thankful and blessed for the opportunity that coach (Mike) Norvell gave me," and he flashed a smile throughout his interview with the media on Tuesday.

“You got to keep a smile on your face,” Williams said. “It gives me a little juice to know that I get to do it – I don’t got to.”

Williams plays with a love of the game but also a mean streak. He had 111 carries for 560 yards and five touchdowns as a junior at Alabama in 2023, pushing him to 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns in a four-year career in which he averaged 5 yards per carry. Williams opted to transfer just days after the CFP semifinal loss to Michigan, a game in which he had just one carry for -1 yard, but also before Nick Saban’s stunning retirement.