Sara Bejedi grew up in Finland, passing up the popular winter outdoor sports and gravitating toward tennis and singing before jumping into basketball as her full-time interest at 13.

While Bejedi got a late start in basketball compared to other girls, she quickly found opportunities to play for her youth national teams. By 15, she was on Finland’s under-16 team and by 17 she was playing on the senior national team. The opportunity to play college basketball in the United States was appealing, and Bejedi narrowed her choices to Arizona State, Florida State and Baylor.

“I decided to go to Arizona State first but after the first year didn't go quite as I wanted,” Bejedi said.

Bejedi transferred from ASU and quickly found a home in Tallahassee and with FSU. She made steady progress and began to make an impact in 2021-22, averaging 6.4 points and 2.1 assists while playing a career-high 16.9 minutes. But she was also better known as a defensive player who would cover quick guards and draw fouls or force turnovers.

She’s still doing that this season but Bejedi has taken her offensive game to a new level. Bejedi is averaging 21.2 points over her last five games, which includes an upset of No. 11 NC State a few weeks ago and a road win over Virginia last week.

Next up for Bejedi and the No. 24 Seminoles is a trip to No. 7 Notre Dame on Thursday (7 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida or Regional Sports Networks). The Seminoles are also up to No. 15 in the NCAA's NET rankings — and are positioning themselves as a potential regional host in the NCAA Tournament.

Bejedi is as competitive as they come, embracing a role as a point guard and on-court leader while juggling ambitions off the court as she pursues a criminology degree and envisions law school in the future, too.

“They all go together, hand in hand,” Bejedi said. “I struggled at first. Being a criminology major, it takes a lot and being so passionate with basketball. I kind of let my accomplishments in basketball dictate how much effort I was putting in school. And that's like saying on the court you can't let a missed shot dictate your defense. And I just had to separate those. I grew when it comes to my mentality, and practicing positive reinforcement to myself because I am very hard on myself. So it's been a journey, but I've been loving every piece of it.”