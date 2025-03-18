Seminole Sidelines: Connecting with new coaches, previewing spring practice

On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Curt Weiler, Bob Ferrante and Nick Carlisle discuss connecting with FSU's six new assistant coaches. What did they say about their first months getting to know Seminoles players and teaching them the new offensive and defensive scheme? What are their impressions of players from the offseason strength and conditioning program.

We also discuss an offseason of change for Mike Norvell, who brings in Gus Malzahn to help take some of the pressure off the head coach's offensive responsibilities so that he can address day-to-day needs that pop up. How have FSU's recruiting efforts changed?

And last, we close with a look at some offensive and defensive players who need to take a step forward for FSU this spring.

