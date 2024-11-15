Seminole Sidelines: Link Jarrett talks fall ball, reflects on 2024 season

On Friday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Florida State baseball coach Link Jarrett sits down for a discussion on the fall season, what he liked from the addition of transfer pitchers and hitters as well as the success of the 2024 team and the run to the College World Series.
