The wild card weekend was not a good one for Florida State players in the NFL. Most have now been eliminated. Note that Jalen Ramsey and Landon Dickerson are set to participate in the Pro Bowl.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Did not play due to injury in Cleveland’s 45-14 loss at Houston in the wild card round. Regular season: 33 of 36 on field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 on extra-point attempts. He has missed time in December due to a hamstring injury.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): Injured reserve throughout 2023 and did not play in the playoffs.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): He had one tackle and left Kansas City’s wild card win over Miami with an elbow injury. Regular season: 29 tackles, one sack.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Five tackles in Miami’s wild card loss to Kansas City. Regular season: 22 tackles, three interceptions. After the NFL playoffs, he will also play in the Pro Bowl.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Four tackles, one sack in wild card loss at Tampa.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): Played as a reserve in Rams’ wild card loss at Detroit. Regular season: Six tackles in regular season.

Saturday’s divisional games

Houston at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN): RB Dalvin Cook could play for the Ravens, who also feature DB Ronald Darby.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8 p.m. (FOX): No FSU players

Sunday’s divisional games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m. (NBC): No FSU players

Kansas City at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. (CBS): Nnadi could return from injury.