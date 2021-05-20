Spring exit interviews: FSU adds major DE talent, but questions remain

Projected starters: Redshirt senior Jermaine Johnson, redshirt senior Keir Thomas

One of these two projections is just about a sure thing, and the other is based on prior experience. While Johnson was perhaps FSU's most impressive player of the spring -- on either side of the ball -- Thomas didn't participate in any of those practices while rehabilitating a previous injury. Assuming he will be available in the fall, Thomas will be the clear-cut front-runner for FSU's defensive end position across from Johnson.

Together, those two will give FSU a pair of very seasoned bookends, as both are graduate transfers and both played previously in the Southeastern Conference. Thomas was essentially a three-year starter at South Carolina, and Johnson was a part-time starter at Georgia for two years after starring in junior college.

Based on what we saw during the spring, Johnson could be the Seminoles' best defensive player in 2021. He was dynamic as a pass-rusher and also very effective at stuffing the run; he recorded five sacks last season at Georgia despite playing less than 30 snaps per game in seven contests. He has the ability to play end and outside linebacker and appears to be a perfect fit for the hybrid "Fox" position in Adam Fuller's defense.

Thomas, who has played defensive end and tackle in college, is expected to be more of an edge-setter. But he does have the ability to make plays in the backfield as well; he recorded 8.5 sacks and another 10 tackles for loss during his years with the Gamecocks.

Additional Depth: Second-year defensive ends coach John Papuchis has a number of options to provide depth behind Johnson and Thomas, but not much of it is proven. Redshirt freshman Derrick McLendon averaged almost 20 snaps per game last fall and had a solid spring, but the former three-star recruit has not yet shown he can be an impact player on Saturdays.