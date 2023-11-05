Jamir Watkins delivered a second impressive exhibition game, producing 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals as the Florida State men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to rout Valdosta State 90-67 on Sunday afternoon.

With just days before the season opener, the Seminoles clearly have impressive talent but remain an incomplete picture: This team is a puzzle with missing pieces if Primo Spears can’t play (still waiting on NCAA waiver) or if Jaylan Gainey isn’t good to go (recovering from knee surgery in Sept. 2022, and he likely won't play in FSU's opener).

"Gainey still has a ways to go," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Chandler Jackson also did not play in either of the two exhibition games, although Hamilton said he could play in the opener on Friday.

"As a youngster he had a cyst removed," Hamilton said. "Our luck would be he got an elbow right on top of that area. Not anything serious. Not anything that’s going to be prolonged. I think maybe some scar tissue that’s challenging a little bit. We very well could have him (for the opener)."

What’s known is FSU will be inconsistent defending drives to the bucket and rebounding with Gainey watching from the bench. On Sunday, VSU won the rebounding edge 43-40. That shouldn’t happen against a Division II program, let alone one without as much height.

FSU only has one true center in freshman Waka Mbatch, so it’s going to be up to Cam Corhen, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Baba Miller and maybe Gainey (eventually) to defend the interior and pull down boards. FSU has some guards who will rebound, too. But if there is an evident preseason concern, rebounding and interior defense are among them.

Watkins is capable of averaging 15+ points and six or more rebounds per night. There’s an impressive amount of athleticism and all-court game, although he was 0 for 4 from 3-point range on Sunday. But he also played 30 minutes and still looked like he had plenty of gas in the tank.

Cam’Ron Fletcher remains a positive. We didn’t expect him to be back this fast or to look this good coming off a December knee injury (and Jan. 6 surgery). On Sunday, he had 12 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes. He will do a little bit of everything, a steady shooter who rebounds well and a good passer, too.

Baba Miller had 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting. He made 2 of 4 3-pointers. Miller added four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. There are moments where his lack of experience shows, even with the on-court time in the FIBA U19 event this summer. Miller had two goaltending calls in the first half, as one example.

Cam Corhen had nine points and five rebounds, while Taylor Bowen had nine points. Mbatch played two minutes, shooting 1 of 2 from the floor and missing both free-throw attempts. It was the first time we have seen him play in an exhibition.

The Seminoles struggled from 3-point range, making 9 of 29 (31 percent). FSU shot far better in the second half from the floor (22 of 42, 52.4 percent) compared to the first half (12 of 39, 30.8 percent). Some of that could be VSU’s depth wearing down, but it’s notable how FSU settled in and improved.



