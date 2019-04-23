1. Telly Lockette is an extremely important member of this coaching staff

If people didn't realize how important assistant coach Telly Lockette is to Willie Taggart's staff in the last recruiting cycle, perhaps they will now. Lockette, who is the Seminoles' tight ends coach, gives Florida State instant credibility with -- and access to -- the top high school programs in South Florida. That was evident with the 2019 signing class, as Lockette played a key role in pulling Rivals100 offensive lineman Dontae Lucas and the Carol City duo of DB Jarvis Brownlee and DL Malcolm Ray.

Lockette, who was a star player and very successful high school coach in Miami, is making an impact on the 2020 class as well. When four-star DB Jalen Harrell committed to the Seminoles last weekend, he listed his relationship with Lockette as a driving force behind his decision.

"Coach Lockette is very genuine ... one I've always been comfortable around," Harrell said. "I chose FSU because of their history of defensive backs and how they can develop me as a player. Not to mention having Coach Lockette there, as I know he's always going to be there for me."

Lockette isn't FSU's only assistant coach with South Florida connections, and the Seminoles have several off-the-field staff members with ties to the area as well. But with new University of Miami coach Manny Diaz off to a strong start -- the Hurricanes rank No. 4 in the Rivals team rankings and already have seven commitments from highly rated South Florida prospects -- Lockette's strong relationships in Miami could be pivotal for the 'Noles.