Thrasher shoots down report of FSU, Clemson contacting SEC
One day after a radio personality in South Carolina claimed on Twitter that Florida State and Clemson have "reached out" to the Southeastern Conference with hopes of leaving the ACC, FSU President John Thrasher issued a statement denying any such inquiry.
Tuesday's release from the university described Thrasher's comments as a, "response to inaccurate media reports regarding FSU."
“I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue," Thrasher said. "We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”
Here was the original Tweet:
The report soon was picked up by various media outlets and shared thousands of times on social media, although Ryan later came back and suggested that he never reported the story as news.
Internet chatter and media speculation about the ACC's future has begun to boil following the SEC's decision to bring in Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12.
