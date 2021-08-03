Thrasher shoots down report of FSU, Clemson contacting SEC

One day after a radio personality in South Carolina claimed on Twitter that Florida State and Clemson have "reached out" to the Southeastern Conference with hopes of leaving the ACC, FSU President John Thrasher issued a statement denying any such inquiry.

Tuesday's release from the university described Thrasher's comments as a, "response to inaccurate media reports regarding FSU."

“I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue," Thrasher said. "We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”

