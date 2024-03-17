Florida State's 2024 signing class felt like a culmination of sorts for the FSU football coaching staff. After Mike Norvell and his staff had to build and strengthen relationships with high-school coaches and prospects across the state and after a coronavirus pandemic recruiting shutdown that lasted over a year, FSU's 2024 class ranked 12th nationally according to Rivals, far and away Norvell's best-ranked class of his FSU tenure. It's a recruiting class that spent much of the final months of the cycle among the best in the country. And it's a recruiting class loaded with playmakers, with 13 of the 23 signees already enrolled and set to work out with the team this spring. How many of these freshmen are going to contribute this upcoming season? It's normally not a huge number, but this season's more vacant depth chart could create the opportunity for more true freshmen to carve out roles. Here are three true freshmen that we'll be closely monitoring this spring on the FSU practice field.

Luke Kromenhoek

FSU's preliminary bet it made on Luke Kromenhoek has already partially paid off. The staff offered the quarterback a scholarship on his potential alone before he had started a high-school football game at any position. They accepted his commitment before he had started a game at QB. That faith was rewarded when Kromenhoek went from unknown prospect to four-star standout, the No. 95 overall recruit and No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. Physically, he looks the part at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. He had the production as well, with nearly 7,000 yards of offense and 70 touchdowns over three seasons at Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School. Kromenhoek isn't someone to watch this spring in terms of contributing in 2024. He enters spring camp as the third-string behind DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn and is likely to only see the field a few times this year in lopsided games. But this spring is important to see how he hits the ground running in his first offseason as a Seminole. Glenn was an impressive true freshman last spring. Can Kromenhoek similarly turn heads and have days where he's comparably effective to the two older quarterbacks? The more he can show now, the more it sets up a realistic possibility that there could be a real battle between Glenn and Kromenhoek next offseason to be the starter in 2025 and going forward.

Kam Davis

Kam Davis, FSU's longest-tenured 2024 commit before signing, has been waiting a long time to officially be a Seminole. While waiting, he made the most of his preparation, arriving on campus in January much more physically ready to contribute right away than most true freshmen appear to be. Davis, at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, is built like a prototypical tank running back. Not the tallest but incredibly muscular and strong. Although he's a different type of running back than Trey Benson, I imagine he'll be equally tough to bring down. Davis is probably the likeliest candidate of the FSU freshmen for a somewhat large role in his first season. For one, the opportunity is there at his position due to Benson's departure and how deep an RB rotation Mike Norvell likes to utilize. But also, Davis' production in high school was undeniable. Even though he played quarterback at Albany (Ga.) Dougherty High, he still managed to rush for 2,478 yards and 29 touchdowns over his sophomore and junior seasons to go along with over 4,500 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns. Running back is often a position where instant impacts at the collegiate level are possible. Davis seems to be right in the mix to play immediately entering this spring. He can -- and probably will judging off every time I've seen him practice -- validate that hype this spring.

Charles Lester III