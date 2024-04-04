Mike Norvell promises transfers that they will work if they pick Florida State.

Tomiwa Durojaiye is putting in the work — and doing so at two positions.

After primarily playing defensive end at Kentucky and West Virginia, Durojaiye arrives at FSU with a perfect opportunity: There’s playing time to be had rushing off the edge, and also setting the edge, but there’s also a need for him to slide inside and play tackle.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said after Tuesday’s practice that the 6-foot-4, 278-pound Durojaiye split reps at end and tackle in FSU’s first scrimmage.

“We’re moving him inside, outside,” Fuller said. “I think he probably played 50-50 snaps at defensive end and defensive tackle. His versatility – I’m trying not to rush and make decisions on what his role is going to be. I know he’s going to help us. He’s going to be a really good player.

“He has natural shed-off-block ability. He gets off the ball really well. He has a lot of tools. It’s just about getting the reps with him. The role will follow here at one point.”

The role will follow but the intention is clear in a Fuller-ism — “he’s going to help us” might not sound like high praise but that’s Fuller’s way of saying the coaches are happy with what Durojaiye has shown on the field and how he has worked.



