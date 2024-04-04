Tomiwa Durojaiye might be a newcomer to FSU, but he's juggling DE, DT well
Mike Norvell promises transfers that they will work if they pick Florida State.
Tomiwa Durojaiye is putting in the work — and doing so at two positions.
After primarily playing defensive end at Kentucky and West Virginia, Durojaiye arrives at FSU with a perfect opportunity: There’s playing time to be had rushing off the edge, and also setting the edge, but there’s also a need for him to slide inside and play tackle.
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said after Tuesday’s practice that the 6-foot-4, 278-pound Durojaiye split reps at end and tackle in FSU’s first scrimmage.
“We’re moving him inside, outside,” Fuller said. “I think he probably played 50-50 snaps at defensive end and defensive tackle. His versatility – I’m trying not to rush and make decisions on what his role is going to be. I know he’s going to help us. He’s going to be a really good player.
“He has natural shed-off-block ability. He gets off the ball really well. He has a lot of tools. It’s just about getting the reps with him. The role will follow here at one point.”
The role will follow but the intention is clear in a Fuller-ism — “he’s going to help us” might not sound like high praise but that’s Fuller’s way of saying the coaches are happy with what Durojaiye has shown on the field and how he has worked.
Discuss this story on the Osceola Village
Durojaiye recorded 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2023 at West Virginia before entering the transfer portal. He was in part attracted to FSU because the coaching staff has produced a first-round pick (Jermaine Johnson) and will have another later this month (Jared Verse) at end. But the versatility is another component of the picture as the FSU coaches showed Durojaiye how they have used linemen like Keir Thomas, Braden Fiske and Dennis Briggs Jr. in both roles.
It could be as simple as sliding Durojaiye inside from end to tackle on a third-and-long passing down. But with defensive tackle Joshua Farmer out for the spring with an injury, reps are available for Colorado State transfer Grady Kelly as well as a younger tackle like KJ Sampson. Both have had their moments and earned praise from Norvell and the defensive staff.
Durojaiye is also earning recognition for what he’s able to show, grasping the scheme and working with ends coach John Papuchis as well as tackles coach Odell Haggins. Working hard at one position this spring is a good storyline for a newcomer, but it’s even more impressive to hear the 19-year-old Durojaiye is juggling time on the edge and interior.
“Tomi has a lot on his plate,” Norvell said. “We told him coming in that this would be something we felt like he would be able to move around. We’re doing that. He’s definitely a very active player. I like what I see from him. He’s definitely going to be able to help us.”
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple