The moments leading up to a senior’s final college game didn’t hit Jazston Turnetine. Not until halftime of Florida State’s bowl game with Oklahoma on Dec. 29.

“Going into the bowl game, it was a very surreal experience. Bowl prep and all, it just didn't really hit me until like halftime,” Turnetine said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I'm actually in a bowl game. I'm here with people I call my family. Man, this is magnificent.’ I felt still a hunger, even at halftime, I wish that I can be here another year to experience more than just this. Where the team was going, where the energy was going, the team morale, I don't really know how to describe the energy surrounding the team. I don't even know.”

FSU’s transfer players have often smiled and remarked at how much fun they have had in Tallahassee as they wrap up their college career. A South Carolina transfer, Turnetine was immediately impressed with how “real” offensive coordinator / offensive line coach Alex Atkins was and he quickly grew close to teammates whom he considers brothers.

Turnetine started seven games at right tackle in 2022 after Bless Harris’ injury in the season opener. The yards, points and wins were piling up over the fall and he was looking forward to helping the Seminoles win a 10th game.

But in the final minutes of the game, Turnetine was injured.

“Football is football,” Turnetine told the Osceola on Thursday. “I think someone fell into the gap I was working to, rolled into my ankle. And then I was squeezed by the defensive end down on top of me. Thank God my ankle collapsed before my knee. But nothing broke. I’m working on the healing process.”

Yes, as bad as it may have looked, Turnetine felt relieved days later when doctors informed him he would not need surgery. But in the moment? Turnetine was on the ground in pain and was then helped up to a cart. Before the training staff could take him back to the locker room, coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins rushed over and Turnetine was soon swarmed by teammates.

“It was a beautiful experience to watch,” Turnetine said. “I knew at that moment everyone from staff, fans, everyone really, truly cared. It wasn't just hoopla, it wasn't just television, it wasn't Hollywood. It was real. Players coming over to me teary-eyed, people actually crying and seeing if I’m ok. Fans crying. The stadium is in silence.

“It was a very surreal experience that will actually forever be ingrained in my head. To see my whole team and staff come out there? Coach Atkins, Norvell were the first people out there to come to me along with the training staff.”

Recalling what happened, Turnetine saw the faces and heard the voices.

“It wasn’t a blur,” Turnetine said. “I heard everyone. Everyone was saying, ‘We got you bro. Heal up. We got you. We’re going to win. We came here to do one thing and one thing only.’ I kept hearing all of that.”

A few plays later, Ryan Fitzgerald’s field-goal attempt was good. FSU had a 35-32 win and a 10-win season.