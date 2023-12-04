Jody Brown had two goals, putting the Seminoles on the board in the 29th minute and adding the fourth goal in the 61st minute.

Beata Olson scored a goal and assisted on another in the second half as the Florida State soccer team captured its fourth national title with a 5-1 win over Stanford on Monday night in the College Cup in Cary, N.C.

FSU (22-0-1) added its fourth national title in a decade, a historic run that includes trophies in 2014, 2018 and '21 under the guidance of coach Mark Krikorian.

This title was built through challenging circumstances. Many of the Seminoles were frustrated by the coaching change, but second-year coach Brian Pensky accepted the challenges when he arrived in April 2022.

He re-recruited players from the roster, showing a plan to develop them on and off the field. All the Seminoles did was mesh, dominate opponents, tie once and claim a fourth title.

This 2023 team is a blend of new players, transfers like Taylor Huff as well as a freshman phenom like Jordynn Dudley — who had FSU's first goal on a penalty kick.

FSU peppered Stanford with 16 shots on goal. The Cardinal had five.

The soccer team has now secured the 19th national championship for FSU athletics.