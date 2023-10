Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will host a number of recruits on either official or unofficial visits this weekend when they take on Virginia Tech. Most of the prospects will be on unofficial visits but the most important visitor is 2024 DE prospect LJ McCray from Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland High.

McCray will be on his official visit to Florida State this weekend. It is currently the last official visit McCray is planning and he is expected to announce his commitment to one of five schools by the end of October. This summer McCray took official visits to Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Miami.