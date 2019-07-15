As always the list, which was compiled by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark and ESPN Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron, is being revealed in segments. The sixth installment today features players No. 1 through No. 5.

We're looking ahead to the start of the 2019 football season with Warchant's annual list of the Top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU in 2019 (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)

Player No. 5 -- Junior defensive back Stanford Samuels III

One of the most versatile players in the Florida State secondary, Samuels possesses a unique combination of size and talent.

The former four-star recruit had an up-and-down sophomore season for the Seminoles in 2018, but part of that was due to his health -- he sustained a preseason knee injury and was banged up for much of the year. Part of that was also his position. He played multiple games at both safety before settling back into his natural position at cornerback.

Even with those issues, Samuels still recorded a team-high four interceptions; he has six so far in his career. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he has ideal measurables to be a lockdown cornerback. If he can find the consistency that was missing a season ago, Samuels could be one of the most impactful players on the FSU roster.

Voting recap: Gene Williams: 9; Ira Schoffel: 6; Corey Clark: 5; Jeff Cameron: 4.