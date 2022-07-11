Warchant TV: Analysis of OL Lucas Simmons' commitment to FSU
The moment four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons announced Monday he was committing to the Florida State football team, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston hopped on The Jeff Cameron Show to break down the commitment.
Langston discusses what the Seminoles are getting in the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman, the keys to his recruitment, how strong Simmons' relationship is with FSU assistant coach Alex Atkins and more.
You can watch the full video below:
