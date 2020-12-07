 Breaking down the commitment of pass-rusher Patrick Payton to FSU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 13:55:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Breaking down commitment of edge rusher Patrick Payton

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

The FSU football team picked up a commitment Monday afternoon from Miami Northwestern linebacker/defensive end Patrick Payton.

It's no secret that the Seminoles need help when it comes to generating a pass rush, and our Michael Langston discusses how Payton could be a big piece of that puzzle going forward.

You can read more of Langston's breakdown on this commitment on the Premium Recruiting Board, and below is a video discussion about Payton's decision and what it means for Florida State.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

----------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}