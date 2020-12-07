The FSU football team picked up a commitment Monday afternoon from Miami Northwestern linebacker/defensive end Patrick Payton.

It's no secret that the Seminoles need help when it comes to generating a pass rush, and our Michael Langston discusses how Payton could be a big piece of that puzzle going forward.

You can read more of Langston's breakdown on this commitment on the Premium Recruiting Board, and below is a video discussion about Payton's decision and what it means for Florida State.

