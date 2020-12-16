There was only one real surprise for the Florida State football team on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, and it wasn't a bad thing. The Seminoles held onto all of the commitments they brought into the big day, and they also picked up the signature of Virginia defensive end George Wilson.

Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston breaks down the Seminoles' class with director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi, explaining the strengths and weaknesses of the class so far, and where FSU has the most work remaining.

