Warchant TV: Peter Warrick talks about FSU retiring his jersey

Ira Schoffel • Warchant.com
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Legendary Florida State wide receiver Peter Warrick was surprised on Friday to learn that the Seminoles have decided to retire his No. 9 jersey during the 2018 season.

"It's just overwhelming," Warrick told Warchant.com during an interview Friday evening at Dick Howser Stadium. "And perfect timing. What better time than now ... on Good Friday. Such a great Friday. It's a great Friday."

Check out the complete interview right here:

