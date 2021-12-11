Warchant TV: What adding Randy Shannon means for FSU Football staff

The Florida State football coaching staff picked up an impressive offseason addition Saturday, as the school officially announced Randy Shannon has been named co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

In this video discussion, Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel outlines several of the reasons why this is such a positive move for the Seminoles -- everything from Shannon's ability to recruit South Florida to the relationships he has developed with FSU's other coaches to his track record in player development.

*ALSO SEE: Former UM coach Shannon finds right 'fit' with Norvell, Florida State

Schoffel also says it shows a commitment from the FSU administration considering Shannon, who served as a senior defensive analyst with the 'Noles this past season, had similar opportunities with other programs.

