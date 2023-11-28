RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Akers has suffered a torn Achilles' tendon. His season has ended. 2023 stats: 60 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD and 11 receptions for 70 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Four tackles in loss to Tennessee. 2023 stats: 32 tackles, five sacks, forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): One carry for 2 yards, two catches for 19 yards. 2023 stats: 50 carries for 162 yards and 12 catches for 66 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): One carry for one yard in NY Giants loss at Dallas.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Two tackles in win at LA Chargers. 2023 stats: 18 tackles.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Two tackles in loss to San Francisco. 2023 stats: 17 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): His season has ended due to a knee injury. 2023 stats: 11 of 17 FGs (longest: 57).

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on field-goal attempts in loss at Denver. 2023 stats: 28 of 31 FGs and 15 of 16 PATs (longest: 58).

S Derwin James (Chargers): Six tackles in loss to Baltimore. 2023 stats: 73 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Four tackles in loss at Miami. 2023 stats: 37 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win at Las Vegas. 2023 stats: 20 tackles.

RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Three tackles in win over NY Jets. 2023 stats: Nine tackles and three interceptions.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Two tackles in loss at Tennessee. 2023 stats: 15 tackles.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): One tackle in loss to Kansas City.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Four tackles in loss to Baltimore. 2023 stats: 44 tackles (40 solo) and two interceptions.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles in OT win over Buffalo. 2023 stats: 30 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): Played but did not record a stat in win at Arizona. 2023 stats: One tackle.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did no play in loss to Atlanta. 2023 stats: 23 of 42 for 223 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions.