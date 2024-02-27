Rivals released its updated rankings for its Top 250 prospects for the class of 2025 on Tuesday. The Osceola takes a look at the prospects in the updated rankings that Florida State is actively recruiting and where they with either rose or fell to in the rankings. The one thing that will stand out to you is how many of the top prospects in the country that FSU and head coach Mike Norvell are getting on-campus. Here is a look at where some of the Seminoles' top targets landed in the updated rankings:

Advertisement

Jones has been committed to Florida State since last April. He is a regular visitor to Tallahassee. He moved up two spots and is now ranked as the 155th-best overall prospect in the country.

Thomas moved up from a four-star rating to a five-star ranking on Monday. He also moved up 23 spots in the Rivals Top 250 and is now ranked as the 18th-best overall prospect in the country.

Hilson is another Florida State commit who took a big jump up in the rankings. He moved up 50 spots and is now ranked as the 45th-best overall prospect in the country.

Brown was one of 10 prospects that moved up the rankings the most. He was ranked as the 216th-best over player in the country and is now ranked as the 58th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025. He plans to visit Florida State later this spring.

The four-star prospect was another one of the biggest movers in Rivals' updated rankings. Johnson was the 151st-best overall prospect in the country but is now ranked 43rd overall and as the 4th-best OLB prospect in the country. The rising senior took part in FSU's Jan. 20 Junior Day event.

FSU is in the mix for Kromah and he plans to visit FSU later this spring. He slipped a couple of spots and is now ranked as the 68th-best overall prospect in the country.

Wilson was on FSU's campus earlier this year for a Junior Day visit and like Brown and Johnson was one of the 10 biggest risers in the Rivals' rankings. He moved from the 198th-best overall prospect to the 127th-best overall and is ranked as the 11th-best defensive tackle in the country.

Golden is one of the best athletes I have seen in-person over the last year. He can play multiple positions. He is another FSU target who was one of the top 10 risers in the rankings. He moved up from a best overall ranking of 209th to the 147th-best overall prospect in his class. Golden has been on the FSU campus at least twice over the last 13 months.

Stubbs sits near or at the top of Florida State's recruiting board at safety. He has been on FSU's campus multiple times and plans to visit the Seminoles unofficially later this spring and officially later this year. He moved up three spots on his now ranked as the 41st-best overall prospect in the country.

Konanbanny, who has been on an unofficial visit to Florida State, made his debut in the Rivals Top 250 rankings on Monday. He is now ranked as the 109th-best overall prospect in the country and the 23rd-best safety prospect in the country.

Wiley made a Junior Day visit on Jan. 20. He made his debut in the Rivals Top 250 and is now ranked as the 167th-best overall prospect in the country for 2025 and the 48th-best wide receiver.

Nash, who has made multiple visits to FSU and plans to be back on campus more this spring and summer, also made his debut in the Rivals Top 250 rankings. He is now ranked as the 174th-best overall prospect and the 32nd-best offensive tackle prospect.

Addison told the Osceola earlier this week that he has multiple visits planned to FSU this spring and summer. He also made his debut in the Rivals Top 250. He is now ranked as the 201st-best overall prospect and the 26th-best offensive tackle prospect.

Sanders, who has visited FSU unofficially at least once, fell from being ranked as the top overall prospect in the country, is now ranked as the second-best overall prospect for the 2025 class.

Terry is committed to Georgia but has told the Osceola he plans to visit Florida State unofficially this spring. He moved up five spots and is now ranked as the 6th-best overall prospect by Rivals.

Ffrench is another top target for Florida State and another prospect who has recently been on-campus. He fell three spots and is now ranked as the 22nd-best overall prospect in the country.

Walker moved down four spots and is now ranked as the 26th-best overall prospect in the country. He was on the FSU campus earlier this year for a Junior Day visit.

Henderson is one of FSU's top targets at running back and a prospect they have been able to get on-campus multiple times dating back to last summer. He moved down 11 spots but is still ranked as the 36th-best overall prospect in the country.

Grady is another Florida State prospect who has been on campus as recently as last month. He saw his ranking slide nine spots. He is now ranked as the 49th-best overall prospect in the country.

Smith, like Grady, is another high-profile DE prospect that has been on the FSU campus multiple times for visits. He saw his ranking fall six spots and is now ranked as the 54th-best prospect in the country.

Armstrong was offered by Florida State in late January. He saw his ranking drop two spots and he is now ranked as the 66th-best player in the country.

Young is another prospect who took part in one of FSU's Junior Day events earlier this year. He slid four spots and is now ranked as the 193rd-best player in the country.

Thomas is another prospect that has been on FSU's campus multiple times and whose stock with colleges continues to rise. However, he dropped 61 spots and is now ranked as the 202nd-best prospect in the country.

FSU has some work to do with Montgomery, but the rising senior does have plans to visit the Seminoles later this spring or summer. He saw his ranking drop 15 spots and he is now ranked as the 67th-best overall prospect in the country.

McCutcheon announced that he has FSU among the final eight schools he will consider. His ranking did not change, he is still ranked as the 71st-best overall prospect in the country.

Pettijohn, who recently announced that Florida State was among the final six schools he would consider, fell two spots and is now ranked as the 72nd-best overall prospect in the country.

Glover was offered by FSU earlier this month after his Junior Day visit, so you know the staff likes the kid and the potential. He moved down five spots and is ranked as the 112th-best overall prospect in the country.

Louis is another running back that FSU is high on and that they were able to get on-campus for a Junior Day visit earlier this year. He moved down 11 spots and is now ranked as the 125-best overall prospect in the country.

Barnes told he Osceola earlier this week that he has "great interest" in Florida State. He slid 11 spots and is now ranked as the 130th-best overall prospect in the country.

Nix was on FSU's campus earlier this month and is someone the Seminoles would love to have on their roster next season. He slid 10 spots in the rankings and checks in as the 136th-best overall prospect.

Howard is another prospect that is high on FSU and that the Seminoles were able to get on-campus earlier this year. He slid two spots and is now ranked as the 138th-best overall prospect in the country.

Smith is another highly ranked prospect FSU got on campus for an unofficial visit earlier this year. He moved up two spots in the rankings and is now ranked as the 156th-best overall prospect in the country.

Faulk has been committed to Auburn since last August. While he may be hard to flip, he has been on the FSU campus multiple times since his commitment to the Tigers. He slipped 28 spots and is now ranked as the 165th-best player in the country.

Wallace is another Rivals top 250 prospect who took a Junior Day visit to FSU earlier this year. He is currently ranked as the 169th-best overall prospect in the country. He slid six spots from the last rankings.

Harmon was offered by FSU earlier this month after his Junior Day visit. Harmon saw his ranking slip seven spots. He is now ranked as the 172nd-best overall prospect the country.

Charles is another prospect that has been on the FSU campus lately and is someone the Seminoles sit in a good position with. He saw his ranking drop seven spots and he is now ranked as the 173rd-best prospect in the country.

The four-star offensive guard told the Osceola earlier this month he will visit FSU unofficially later this spring. Cortez Smith dropped 13 spots and is now ranked as the 185th-best overall prospect in the country.

Swint, who is committed to UCF but has visited FSU unofficially, fell from 93 spots and is now ranked as the 218th-best overall prospect in the country.

Coleman is committed to Auburn but wasn't offered by FSU until the end of January. He moved down six spots and is now ranked as the 186th-best prospect in the country.