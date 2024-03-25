With the weekend activities, the West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman safety got to witness practice and take part in other activities with former players. The Osceola spoke with Redmon before and after his visit to Florida State and he left Tallahassee satisfied with what he saw.

2025 safety prospect Max Redmon was one of the many defensive back prospects on campus on Saturday for the Legacy Weekend. Redmon had visited Florida State multiple times last year and his trip back up to Tallahassee over the weekend is the first time that he's been on campus this year.

"It was quick and fast and a lot to learn but they are gonna help you learn it," Redmon said. "I was looking at the way they coach. They are going to get on you but they are also going to build you up, so I like that."

The intensity of the practice was something coach Mike Norvell talked with Redmon about before his visit. It was something that Norvell said that he had to come and see for himself.

"It was what I expected and even more," Redmon said on practice. "To see that intensity in practice was really good."

Redmon last visited Florida State during the win over Miami in November. For this visit, he was eager to see more of the stadium and the campus.

"I was satisfied," Redmon said on the experience. "Even though it's not up to par right now, I still like the new stadium and what they are building with it."

Redmon also got to spend some time with the coaching staff to continue to build their relationship. He hears from multiple coaches on the staff weekly and that communication is making for a stronger relationship.

"I talk to them pretty often. Our relationship is really good. I feel like we have a — I wouldn't say a father-son relationship — but more like a friend to friend relationship. But it's building up to that type of relationship," Redmon said.

Redmon has already set up an official visit to Florida State on June 7. It is the only official visit that he has set up currently but that will likely change as he narrows down his list of contending schools. Redmon holds 15 offers but wants to focus on just six by the end of spring.

It's safe to say that Florida State will be amongst the six with an official visit already in place. A big reason for that is Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain.

"Me and coach Surtain, he's been my homeboy for years. He's just a cool guy to be around," Redmon said. "He can talk to you like you're his friend but also talk to you like a parent, so that's good."

"Just by talking to him (Norvell), you can tell that he means what he says. He's not gonna lie to you, he's not gonna try to paint the picture that you want him to paint. He's gonna keep it real and be honest with you. He told me that somedays you're gonna like me and somedays you're going to hate me and that what I like about him."