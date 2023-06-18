Kevin Levy has had an extended relationship with the Florida State football coaching staff prior to his official visit to FSU this weekend. Still, Levy left his visit Sunday very impressed with the job that FSU did selling him on a potential future as a Seminole.

“The visit was amazing,” Levy said. “They made me know I was a top priority for them and I’m a great fit for Florida State.”

A 6-foot, 178-pound, three-star prospect, Levy plays on both sides of the ball at West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman, amassing over 300 receiving yards and three pass breakups last season as a junior in addition to running track. However, FSU’s staff has made it clear during the recruitment that they see him as a defensive back should he pick the Seminoles.

“I could play anywhere, corner, nickel, safety. Just be versatile all over the field,” Levy said of what the FSU staff told him about why they like him in the secondary.

Levy has built a strong relationship with the FSU coaching staff during his recruiting process since he was offered in February. After a few previous visits to FSU, Levy wanted to talk to a few current players during his official visit to get their thoughts on Mike Norvell and his staff.

Levy’s player host was cornerback Greedy Vance and he said he asked Vance quite a few questions about the FSU staff. As part of the visit, FSU also organized a session where the visitors could ask current players any questions they had about FSU, the staff or anything else related to the Seminoles.

That wound up being Levy’s favorite part of his visit.

“They were keeping it real with us how Florida State is and the culture is…” Levy said. “The best thing I heard was that coach Norvell keeps it real 100%. He’ll tell you what it is and he’ll never lie to you.”



