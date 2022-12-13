As Florida State football season winds down, attention turns to scholarship counting season.

After a great deal of work transforming the FSU roster, it began to look much closer to an FSU roster and the roster that FSU head coach Mike Norvell wants this season. The Seminoles are coming off a 9-3 2022 season, their best in a number of years, and finally starting to show signs of promise under Norvell.

There will be quite a few players returning on next year's 2023 season, a mix of younger players showing signs of development and older players deciding to delay their professional careers for at least one more season.

Below is an updated look at FSU's scholarship count. It still includes the players who have not yet announced NFL Draft decisions as well as those who have announced they are entering the transfer portal but remain with the team. Also included are the 18 players currently committed in the Seminoles' 2023 class, either high-school prospects or transfers.

Considering the current projected scholarship number remains above 85, it shows more attrition will be coming as FSU likely wants to open up a few more spots for more transfer or high-school additions.

Here's FSU's updated scholarship roster just ahead of the early signing period.