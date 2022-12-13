News More News
An updated look at Florida State football's scholarship roster numbers

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

As Florida State football season winds down, attention turns to scholarship counting season.

After a great deal of work transforming the FSU roster, it began to look much closer to an FSU roster and the roster that FSU head coach Mike Norvell wants this season. The Seminoles are coming off a 9-3 2022 season, their best in a number of years, and finally starting to show signs of promise under Norvell.

There will be quite a few players returning on next year's 2023 season, a mix of younger players showing signs of development and older players deciding to delay their professional careers for at least one more season.

Below is an updated look at FSU's scholarship count. It still includes the players who have not yet announced NFL Draft decisions as well as those who have announced they are entering the transfer portal but remain with the team. Also included are the 18 players currently committed in the Seminoles' 2023 class, either high-school prospects or transfers.

Considering the current projected scholarship number remains above 85, it shows more attrition will be coming as FSU likely wants to open up a few more spots for more transfer or high-school additions.

Here's FSU's updated scholarship roster just ahead of the early signing period.

Quarterbacks (4)

Redshirt senior Jordan Travis

Redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker

Redshirt freshman AJ Duffy

True freshman Brock Glenn (Commit)

Running backs (5)

Redshirt junior Trey Benson

Redshirt junior Treshaun Ward

Redshirt junior Lawrance Toafili

Redshirt freshman Rodney Hill

True freshman Samuel Singleton (Commit)

Wide receivers (13)

Redshirt senior Mycah Pittman

Redshirt senior Winston Wright Jr.

Redshirt senior Keyshawn Helton (Currently in transfer portal)

Redshirt junior Johnny Wilson

Redshirt junior Kentron Poitier

Redshirt junior Ja'Khi Douglas

Redshirt junior Darion Williamson

Redshirt junior Deuce Spann

Junior Malik McClain

Redshirt sophomore Joshua Burrell

True freshman Hykeem Williams (Commit)

True freshman Vandrevius Jacobs (Commit)

True freshman Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (Commit)

Tight ends (6)

Redshirt senior Wyatt Rector (Was honored on Senior Day but eligible to return)

Redshirt junior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt junior Jaheim Bell (Incoming South Carolina transfer)

Redshirt sophomore Jackson West

Sophomore Brian Courtney

Redshirt freshman Jerrale Powers

Offensive linemen (16)

Redshirt senior Bless Harris

Redshirt senior Kayden Lyles (Was honored on Senior Day but likely eligible for medical redshirt if desired)

Redshirt junior Robert Scott

Redshirt junior Maurice Smith

Redshirt junior Darius Washington

Redshirt junior Thomas Shrader

Redshirt junior Zane Herring

Redshirt junior Lloyd Willis (Currently in transfer portal)

Redshirt sophomore Bryson Estes

Redshirt sophomore Rod Orr (Currently in transfer portal)

Redshirt freshman Julian Armella

Redshirt freshman Qae’Shon Sapp

Redshirt freshman Kanaya Charlton

Redshirt freshman Jaylen Early

Redshirt freshman Daughtry Richardson

True freshman Lucas Simmons (Commit)

Defensive End (10)

Redshirt junior Jared Verse (Still debating NFL Draft decision)

Redshirt junior Derrick McLendon II

Redshirt sophomore Patrick Payton

Redshirt sophomore Byron Turner Jr.

Redshirt sophomore George Wilson (Currently in transfer portal)

Redshirt sophomore Jaden Jones (JUCO commit)

Redshirt freshman Aaron Hester

True freshman Keldric Faulk (Commit)

True freshman Lamont Green Jr. (Commit)

True freshman Tavion Gadson (Commit)


Defensive Tackle (10)

Redshirt senior Fabien Lovett Sr. (Still debating NFL Draft decision)

Redshirt senior Dennis Briggs Jr.

Redshirt junior Malcolm Ray

Junior Darrell Jackson Jr. (Incoming Miami transfer)

Redshirt sophomore Joshua Farmer

Redshirt freshman Daniel Lyons

Redshirt freshman Bishop Thomas

Redshirt freshman Ayobami Tifase

Redshirt freshman Antavious Woody

True freshman Keith Sampson Jr. (Commit)

Linebackers (10)

Redshirt senior Kalen DeLoach

Redshirt senior Tatum Bethune

Redshirt senior Brendan Gant

Redshirt senior Amari Gainer (Currently in transfer portal)

Redshirt junior DJ Lundy

Redshirt junior Sidney Williams (Currently in transfer portal)

Redshirt junior Stephen Dix Jr.

Redshirt freshman Omar Graham Jr.

True freshman Blake Nicholsen (Commit)

True freshman DeMarco Ward (Commit)

Secondary (14)

Redshirt senior Jammie Robinson (Still debating NFL Draft decision)

Redshirt senior Akeem Dent

Redshirt senior Jarrian Jones

Redshirt senior Renardo Green

Redshirt junior Greedy Vance

Redshirt junior Travis Jay

Redshirt junior Demorie Tate

Junior Kevin Knowles

Junior Omarion Cooper

Redshirt sophomore Shyheim Brown

Sophomore Azareye’h Thomas

True freshman Kenton Kirkland (Commit)

True freshman JaBril Rawls (Commit)

True freshman Quindarrius Jones (Commit)

Special teams (2)

Redshirt junior punter Alex Mastromanno

Redshirt junior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald

Total projected scholarship count: 90

Total projected scholarship count if all players currently in portal leave: 84

