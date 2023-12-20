Florida State has officially added another big man to its offensive line room. Four-star offensive tackle commit Jonathan Daniels out of Pensacola Pine Forest High made his commitment official by signing Wednesday. Daniels was one of nine 2024 recruits to commit to the Seminoles in July and was FSU’s first offensive line commit in the class at the time when he jumped onboard on July 13. The No. 178 overall recruit, No. 29 player from Florida and No. 11 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Daniels chose FSU over fellow finalists Georgia and Kentucky.



Advertisement

He played offensive tackle at Pine Forest, but also recorded 37 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a defensive lineman this season. Daniels is one of four offensive linemen committed in the Seminoles’ 2024 class along with three-stars Tye Hilton, Manasse Itete and Jayden Todd.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Daniels: "If Daniels was 6-5 or 6-6 and had the same film you would be looking at a top 5-10 tackle in the entire nation. He has very good feet. You can see he moves very well laterally. He is not real big (6’3) but his length is that of a lineman who 6’5 is. He is good in pass pro. He also can run block very well. He is a lineman that you can use on counter runs. What we like most about Daniels is he can play tackle, guard and even possibly center at the next level."