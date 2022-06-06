Bright future ahead: FSU commits Davis, Frier, Green shine at Elite Camp

While schools around the country are not going to give up until he signs that Letter of Intent, top-100 RB commit Kam Davis made it clear that his mind is not going to change when it comes to ending up at Florida State.

"The feeling is always great. The energy is always the same here or even higher," the Albany, Ga., product said. "When I come here, I chill and hang around the team. Talk to the coaches and what's going on. Every visit is something new. This is where I want to be, and this is where I'm going to be.

"I can't wait. It's home. Nothing is going to change my mind."

At the same time, Davis said, he is going to still experience the fun of visiting schools. Something he has been doing in recent months.

"It was about me keeping the recruiting experience going even though I know I'm locked into where I'm going," Davis said.

The four-star back mentioned he's likely going to visit Oregon, Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Ole Miss. He added that he's going to return to Tallahassee either late this month or shortly after that because he wants to work with running backs coach David Johnson even more.

The two got to work together on the field this past weekend, and Davis said he loved every minute of it.

"It was really great," Davis said. "He always tells and shows me what I'm good at and what I really need to improve on. It was such a great overall workout with him. I felt today I kept the ball high and tight coming out of the breaks and finishing my runs. Coach Johnson also wants me to finish hard on every play, so I pride myself on that."

Davis didn't disappoint during the camp, as he put on a show as a runner, displaying his balance, speed and quick feet. He also showed off his ability as a receiver.

"I do a lot of yoga stretching to help with my core and flexibility in being elusive," Davis said. "I want to always stay in shape. Then with Coach YAC (Johnson), he's such a great teacher on everything. He teaches at a pace where everyone can learn. He also teaches in different ways. If you are a visual guy, he can do it that way, or he can lay it out any other way. He has so much knowledge about the position."