Bright future ahead: FSU commits Davis, Frier, Green shine at Elite Camp
While much of the attention during Florida State's recruiting camps this past weekend was on the new faces who were checking things out -- and being checked out -- there also were some very familiar faces on hand.
Three of those familiar faces are commits who very well could be key building blocks of the Seminoles' future. There was 2023 defensive end Lamont Green Jr., 2024 running back Kam Davis and '24 wide receiver Camdon Frier.
All three were outstanding performers during the Elite Camp on Saturday, and all three talked afterward about their experience and their future with the Seminoles.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
Rivals100 RB Commit says nothing will change his mind
While schools around the country are not going to give up until he signs that Letter of Intent, top-100 RB commit Kam Davis made it clear that his mind is not going to change when it comes to ending up at Florida State.
"The feeling is always great. The energy is always the same here or even higher," the Albany, Ga., product said. "When I come here, I chill and hang around the team. Talk to the coaches and what's going on. Every visit is something new. This is where I want to be, and this is where I'm going to be.
"I can't wait. It's home. Nothing is going to change my mind."
At the same time, Davis said, he is going to still experience the fun of visiting schools. Something he has been doing in recent months.
"It was about me keeping the recruiting experience going even though I know I'm locked into where I'm going," Davis said.
The four-star back mentioned he's likely going to visit Oregon, Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Ole Miss. He added that he's going to return to Tallahassee either late this month or shortly after that because he wants to work with running backs coach David Johnson even more.
The two got to work together on the field this past weekend, and Davis said he loved every minute of it.
"It was really great," Davis said. "He always tells and shows me what I'm good at and what I really need to improve on. It was such a great overall workout with him. I felt today I kept the ball high and tight coming out of the breaks and finishing my runs. Coach Johnson also wants me to finish hard on every play, so I pride myself on that."
Davis didn't disappoint during the camp, as he put on a show as a runner, displaying his balance, speed and quick feet. He also showed off his ability as a receiver.
"I do a lot of yoga stretching to help with my core and flexibility in being elusive," Davis said. "I want to always stay in shape. Then with Coach YAC (Johnson), he's such a great teacher on everything. He teaches at a pace where everyone can learn. He also teaches in different ways. If you are a visual guy, he can do it that way, or he can lay it out any other way. He has so much knowledge about the position."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news