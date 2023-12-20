Luke Kromenhoek was one of Florida State’s first commitments in the class of 2024 back in March 2022. Kromenhoek made his signing with the Seminoles official on Wednesday. FSU coach Mike Norvell saw Kromenhoek’s upside early, before he had won the starting job at Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School. And the staff has watched Kromenhoek flourish: He completed 65 percent of his passes as a junior for 2,576 yards and 24 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Kromenhoek competed in the Elite 11 finals in California in the summer with the nation’s top quarterbacks. He was also named one of the AJC’s top 11 players in Georgia in 2023.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound Kromenhoek committed early and was an active recruiter for the Seminoles, frequently visiting Tallahassee to build connections with the FSU staff and helping construct the 2024 class. He will enroll early and is set to join the Seminoles for Orange Bowl practices in South Florida next week. Kromenhoek joins a quarterback room that includes veteran Tate Rodemaker and redshirt freshman Brock Glenn. FSU is also pursuing a quarterback in the transfer portal as a bridge for 2024 while Rodemaker, Glenn and Kromenhoek develop.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Kromenhoek: "We have watched Luke on film and at the FSU summer camp and came away impressed. He is a prototype quarterback. He is a kid that stands tall in the pocket. He can push the ball down the field. He can make most of throws asked of him. What we like most is for his size, Luke can run. He gives you the ability to beat a defense with both his arms and legs."

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Kromenhoek: "There is a lot to like about Luke and the potential he brings with him. He is good size at 6-4 and is a really good athlete who moves really well in and out of the pocket. He has a very strong arm and is accurate throwing from the pocket or on the run outside the pocket. Great pocket awareness and doesn't mind standing in the pocket under pressure and taking a hit to complete a pass. If you saw him play in the state championship game as a junior, you see his toughness. Can make plays with his feet and well as his arm. Throws his receivers open and uses touch when needed. Throws a great deep ball."