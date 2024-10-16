Could freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek make his FSU debut this week?

Immediately after Florida State’s 29-13 loss to Clemson two weeks ago, head coach Mike Norvell made a pretty surprising admission.

When reflecting on quarterback Brock Glenn’s first start of the season and third career start that night, Norvell said there had been a plan to get true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek some action in the Clemson game that did not come to pass.

“Obviously the game, how it played and the sequence, I elected not to (play Kromenhoek) for this one,” Norvell said in his press conference after the Clemson loss.

The information within Norvell’s admission on its own isn’t surprising. Had Glenn struggled in that game, it would have made sense to see if the true freshman signal caller could give the offense a boost. Even if Glenn didn’t struggle, you may as well use the four games Kromenhoek can play while remaining eligible for a redshirt to see what you have in him entering the likely position battle between the two this offseason.

Admitting this plan when it didn’t happen, though, is a bit surprising. Because it now opens the line of thinking that Kromenhoek is likely to see the field sooner rather than later. Having not played in any of FSU’s first six games this season, Kromenhoek can play in as many of four of FSU’s final six games while not burning a year of eligibility.

A four-star quarterback ranked by Rivals as the No. 96 overall prospect and No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the 2024 class, it may be a blessing in disguise that the situation didn’t present itself for Kromenhoek to make his FSU debut vs. Clemson. Because there are a number of games down the back half of the season that would seem to present as better opportunities to set the freshman up for success.

Could the first of those come Friday night (7 p.m. on ESPN2) when the Seminoles (1-5, 1-4 in ACC) hit the road to take on Duke (5-1, 1-1)?

"We'll see where that goes,” Norvell said Tuesday when asked if Kromenhoek could make his debut in a two-quarterback system with Glenn this weekend. “Obviously going into it, everything that we do is trying to put ourselves in the best position to be successful, making sure we're putting our guys in the best position for them to be successful. So that's something that we'll see how everything plays out."