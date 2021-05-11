Q: Having known you for awhile, Shyheim, I have a feeling you have been doing a lot of work on your own in preparation for your arrival at FSU on June 1. But I'll ask just for fun: What have you been doing since you signed with the 'Noles in December?

A: Really just getting my craft. I've been working with some players over there at FSU like Joshua Burrell. I've been working on my hips, coming in and out of breaks, ball technique, tracking the ball, things like that. I work with [former FSU safety] Trey Marshall on different things. My height and weight right is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. When you saw me last time, I was 185 pounds. I have been doing a lot of working out, so it's added some strength.

Q: So you are coming in as a cornerback? I think that's your most natural position. Also, give me your thoughts on what you saw from the secondary when you went to the FSU spring game.

A: I believe cornerback is where I'm going to play. The coaches asked me after the spring game what position do I see myself playing, and I told them cornerback. So I'm going off that right now. With the FSU spring game, it was really good. I was pretty impressed with the defense. But I'm coming for someone's spot.