Defensive Tackle Hot Board: Breaking down FSU's top recruiting targets
We continue our FSU football recruiting Hot Board breakdowns with the defensive tackle position, where the Seminoles already have one commitment for 2023 and are looking very strong for several other top-tier targets.
Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's DT board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the linebackers.
Earlier Hot Boards: QB and RB | WR | TE | OL | DE
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Committed
|
None
|
Sampson committed earlier this spring. Locked in with FSU
|
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on FSU & Sampson
Sampson visited FSU multiple times this spring, and what he saw during the second visit was enough to lock in that commitment with the Seminoles. His bond with DTs coach Odell Haggins was a big deal, and what Haggins does in developing his position really sold Sampson on the Seminoles. He's going to come back to FSU on June 4 and also plans to be at a lot of FSU games this fall. He's pretty firmly set on the 'Noles.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Clem, Tenn, Ala, UGA
|
Visited FSU twice this spring. FSU has made a solid move. In top three here.
|
Odell Haggins,
John Papuchis
The Skinny on FSU & Burley
I think this is a very interesting recruitment, and out of all the teams involved, FSU surprises people the most. The connection to Odell Haggins is very real with Burley, who can play either end or tackle at the next level. The rumored favorites are Clemson and Tennessee, but I've been told that FSU is a major player here and that Burley is expected to make his third visit to FSU in June. He wanted to be at the spring game, but that visit didn't work out with travel.
Burley seems to like the fact that FSU's staff is honest about his strengths and weakness, and he plans to take an official visit with the 'Noles. So while the Vols and Tigers are certainly high on the list, FSU is too. I feel comfortable stating that the 'Noles are a legit player here.
