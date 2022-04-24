Defensive Tackle Hot Board: Breaking down FSU's top recruiting targets

The Skinny on FSU & Burley

I think this is a very interesting recruitment, and out of all the teams involved, FSU surprises people the most. The connection to Odell Haggins is very real with Burley, who can play either end or tackle at the next level. The rumored favorites are Clemson and Tennessee, but I've been told that FSU is a major player here and that Burley is expected to make his third visit to FSU in June. He wanted to be at the spring game, but that visit didn't work out with travel.



Burley seems to like the fact that FSU's staff is honest about his strengths and weakness, and he plans to take an official visit with the 'Noles. So while the Vols and Tigers are certainly high on the list, FSU is too. I feel comfortable stating that the 'Noles are a legit player here.