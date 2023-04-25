Florida State has lost a rising star on the interior of the defensive front.

Joshua Farmer announced on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal. Farmer was among FSU's spring standouts, coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he had 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. He was named the Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year and selected to the All-ACC Academic Team.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound Farmer was expected to push for a starting job or be a part of a deep rotation at defensive tackle.

FSU returns defensive tackles Fabien Lovett, Dennis Briggs, Malcolm Ray, Daniel Lyons and Ayobami Tifase. The Seminoles also brought in Darrell Jackson (Miami) and Braden Fiske (Western Michigan) in the offseason. Jackson is awaiting a waiver to play in 2023 as he is a two-time transfer (playing at Maryland in 2021 and Miami last fall).

Farmer is the sixth FSU football player to enter the transfer portal, which closes on Sunday. The others are offensive lineman Zane Herring, defensive end Derrick McLendon, defensive tackle Antavious Woody and linebackers Stephen Dix Jr. and Brendan Gant.

