DT Kevin Wynn ready to build FSU football back after sticking to his pledge

The close to Florida State's 2025 recruiting class was Mike Norvell's strongest in his tenure as head coach.

Even though the Seminoles were coming off a disastrous 2-10 campaign, they flipped quite a few prospects the week of the early signing period. However, perhaps FSU's single biggest recruiting win in the 2025 class was holding onto four-star defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.

As the Seminoles' 2024 season went fully off the rails, it went as expected that there started to be decommitments from some of FSU's highest-rated commits. The expectation was that Wynn, who had committed to the Seminoles in June just days after finishing his official visit, was likely to join those ranks of FSU commits who ended up elsewhere.

Georgia and South Carolina pushed hard to flip the talented Greensboro (Ga.) prospect and it seemed at times an inevitability that it would happen. In the end, though, Wynn surprised plenty of people when he chose to stick with the Seminoles over heavy interest from programs coming off much better seasons.

"Most of my homeboys that I played with, they were like, 'Just do you, what's best for you because at the end of the day, it's your decision.' It was outside people who told me that I should change (what school I went to)," Wynn said during his first press conference as a Seminole. "To me, it really didn't matter at the time how they were doing because I know the people in the program, what they're trying to build. I wanted to be a part of that, so that's why I came here."

Wynn finished the recruiting process as the No. 109 overall prospect and No. 7 defensive tackle in the 2025 class according to Rivals. FSU was the first school to see Wynn's potential, offering him his first scholarship early in his high-school career at Greene County High.

That played a big role in Wynn's decision to stick with the Seminoles. While there was outside drama, there was none within the program as the defensive lineman had informed FSU head coach Mike Norvell the prior night that he was signing with FSU.

"Them being the first people to recruit me, offer me, it means something," Wynn said. "Because I was just into high school and I didn't really know how big football could go for me. Knowing how they could see me and see the potential that I had, it means something to me."

After he had nine tackles for loss as a true freshman in 2021, he exploded with 18 as a sophomore, 30 as a junior and 27 as a senior. He finished his high-school career with 204 total tackles, 84 TFLs and 14 sacks along with two forced fumbles, an interception and four blocked field goals.

Wynn was already going to be a fit in whatever defense he landed in with his 6-foot-2, 320-pound frame and the athleticism he possesses within it. But the move to the 3-3-5 defense under new coordinator Tony White may only further boost Wynn's usefulness as a prototypical nose guard size-wise to line up and create havoc in the middle of the defensive line.