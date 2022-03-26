Elite 2024 DB Charles Lester III loves FSU scrimmage, has 'Noles in Top 2

One of the nation's top prospects for 2024 was back on Florida State's campus Saturday for the second time this spring, and he once again came away impressed with many aspects of his visit. Sarasota Riverview defensive back Charles Lester III, who is the No. 21 recruit in the country and the No. 2-rated "athlete," enjoyed watching the Seminoles' first spring scrimmage Saturday morning and broke down what he saw, recapped what he discussed with head coach Mike Norvell and more. "I really liked it," said Lester, who has described FSU as his "dream school" and says he grew up a fan of the Seminoles. "I think this time was about the vibe for practice and the energy. You could tell no one was out of place in everything they did with the positions. The energy was very high, but also a big family here. I just love the way it is and everyone is held to the same standard." ***Don't miss out on any of our great Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

Charles Lester III once again loved his visit to Florida State on Saturday.

Lester, who plays on both sides of the ball in high school, said he loved the way FSU's defensive backs played in Saturday's scrimmage. He was especially impressed with freshman cornerback Sam McCall. "Coach [Marcus] Woodson moves the defensive backs all around at different spots," the four-star prospect said. "At one point, some guys would go from corner to safety or safety to corner, to give everyone a chance to make plays. ... No. 11, Sam McCall, really jumped out to me. He was very explosive out of his breaks, and his closing speed is very good. "I was also impressed with the running back, No. 22 (C.J. Campbell), he had some very nice explosive plays and runs. Had a long run. He stood out to me. The thing that jumped out to me about the offense is how much they throw the ball. They were really airing it out. They did mix it up, but they were really attacking the outside with the receivers. It was very competitive."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbG92ZSBpcyBpbXBlY2NhYmxlISEgQ2Fu4oCZdCB3YWl0IHRv IGJlIGJhY2sgQXByaWwgOXRoISHwn42i8J+NoiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTm9sZTI0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm9sZTI0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX1Rva2Fyej9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hfVG9rYXJ6PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0tlaXdhblJhdGxpZmY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtlaXdh blJhdGxpZmY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hfTVdvb2Rzb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX01Xb29k c29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX05v cnZlbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX05vcnZlbGw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hBZGFtRnVsbGVy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEFkYW1GdWxsZXI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlNVRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZTVUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYVpMR2lHMzY2ZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FaTEdpRzM2 NmQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgNfCfjJ9jaGFybGVzIOKAnENMM+KAnSBsZXN0 ZXIgSUlJIChAY2xlc3Rlcl9rdGspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vY2xlc3Rlcl9rdGsvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDc4NzE2MTA5MDAyMDE0NzY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==