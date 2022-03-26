Elite 2024 DB Charles Lester III loves FSU scrimmage, has 'Noles in Top 2
One of the nation's top prospects for 2024 was back on Florida State's campus Saturday for the second time this spring, and he once again came away impressed with many aspects of his visit.
Sarasota Riverview defensive back Charles Lester III, who is the No. 21 recruit in the country and the No. 2-rated "athlete," enjoyed watching the Seminoles' first spring scrimmage Saturday morning and broke down what he saw, recapped what he discussed with head coach Mike Norvell and more.
"I really liked it," said Lester, who has described FSU as his "dream school" and says he grew up a fan of the Seminoles. "I think this time was about the vibe for practice and the energy. You could tell no one was out of place in everything they did with the positions. The energy was very high, but also a big family here. I just love the way it is and everyone is held to the same standard."
Lester, who plays on both sides of the ball in high school, said he loved the way FSU's defensive backs played in Saturday's scrimmage. He was especially impressed with freshman cornerback Sam McCall.
"Coach [Marcus] Woodson moves the defensive backs all around at different spots," the four-star prospect said. "At one point, some guys would go from corner to safety or safety to corner, to give everyone a chance to make plays. ... No. 11, Sam McCall, really jumped out to me. He was very explosive out of his breaks, and his closing speed is very good.
"I was also impressed with the running back, No. 22 (C.J. Campbell), he had some very nice explosive plays and runs. Had a long run. He stood out to me. The thing that jumped out to me about the offense is how much they throw the ball. They were really airing it out. They did mix it up, but they were really attacking the outside with the receivers. It was very competitive."
Just like on his last visit, Lester had a chance to meet with FSU head coach Mike Norvell near the end of his five-hour stay.
"It was very good. It was awesome," Lester said. "He impresses me every time, and they show me the love every time. Especially him, and it never drops. We talked about football and what it's like here and what he expects. It was really just Coach Norvell. He's an awesome guy."
FSU was one of Lester's first offers from a major FBS program, and he has never forgotten that. Since then, schools like Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Miami and Tennessee have jumped in with offers of their own.
So with all of this additional attention, where does FSU stand in his recruitment?
"It showed they believed in me in what they saw early on with the offer," Lester said. "It also helped them build a strong relationship so early, so that was really important to me. Especially because this is my dream school, and building that relationship helps them have a stronger relationship than other schools. ...
"They are at the top with me. They are certainly a Top 2 for me. It feels like home when I'm here. It's different here when I'm on campus at FSU. It's a strong feeling when I'm here. It feels different from other colleges. I'm never nervous when I'm here."
Lester didn't say who the other school in his Top 2 would be, but he did add that he's going to come back for another visit to FSU on April 9 for the Seminoles' spring game.
