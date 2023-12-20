Rated as one of the best defensive end prospects in the country and in the state of Florida, Blount's recruitment was a back and forth battle between the Seminoles and Hurricanes. The Rivals100 prospect decided to officially visit Miami on grounds that he had not spent enough time with them in comparison to Florida State.

After canceling his official visit to Florida State and deciding to officially visit Miami instead, five-star defensive end Armondo Blount officially flipped his commitment from FSU back to Miami on Wednesday.

Blount reclassified to the class of 2024 right before visiting Florida State for an unofficial visit on October 21st. He flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida State that weekend after saying that he had been thinking about flipping for weeks.

Almost immediately, rumors began that Miami and Blount were meeting to discuss bringing him back as a member of the Miami 2024 class. While Blount dismissed those rumors, there is little doubt that Miami continued to recruit Blount hard and pursue the possibility of him flipping his commitment back. After an unofficial visit and an in-home visit from the Miami coaching staff, the groundwork was laid for Blount to take an official visit to Miami and flip his commitment of signing day.

With the loss of Blount, FSU falls to 11th in the Rivals 2024 class rankings. Additionally, FSU has just one defensive end signee at this point in four-star Daniel "DD" Holmes.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple