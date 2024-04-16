Following his visit to Florida State on Tuesday, Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood tackle prospect Zayden Walters was offered by the Seminoles.

With the addition of his offer from Florida State, Walters now holds six offers — including offers from Liberty, UAB, West Virginia, Appalachian State and Pittsburgh.

Walters is a three-star prospect according to Rivals and is ranked as the 10th tackle prospect in the 2026 class. He is also considered to be the 37th best prospect in Georgia.

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Walters has played one season for the Brookwood Broncos.