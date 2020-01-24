(Note: Final contracts for the new assistants have not yet been signed. These are "letters of understanding," outlying basic terms.)

Three of the coaches received three-year deals, while four others have two-year agreements. Holdover assistant coaches Odell Haggins and Ron Dugans are still working with their existing contracts.

Florida State still has not officially announced Marcus Woodson as the Seminoles' defensive backs coach, but the university did on Friday release financial terms of the other nine assistant coaches on Mike Norvell's staff.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller will be Norvell's top-paid assistant, making $800,000 annually for three years. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will make $625,000 for three years, while defensive ends coach/special-teams coordinator John Papuchis will make $550,000 for three years.

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen, offensive line coach Alex Atkins and linebackers coach Chris Marve all have two-year contracts, making $500,000 per year. Running backs coach David Johnson will make $400,000 in his first year of a two-year deal and $450,000 in the second year..

Dugans is scheduled to make $450,000 this year, while Haggins' contract calls for him to make $550,000. (Woodson's agreement will be released after his hire is officially announced by the university.)

There are buyout terms outlined for each of the coaches as well. If Fuller leaves before Dec. 31, 2020, for a position other than to be a head coach or with a pro sports team, he will owe 100 percent of his remaining contract. If he leaves the following year, he would owe 50 percent. The buyout drops to zero in the final year.

The terms are the same for Dillingham unless he leaves to be a head coach, to work with a pro team or to be an offensive coordinator and primary play-caller for another college.

Similar arrangements are in the agreements for the other coaches as well.

