Four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman is the latest class of 2024 prospect to schedule an official visit to Florida State next month. Spillman, from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy, is ranked as the 17th-best outside linebacker prospect in the country. He is scheduled to be in Tallahassee on the weekend of June 2.

Spillman will also take official visits to Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia after his stop in Tallahassee. Oklahoma and UAB are also involved in Spillman's recruitment. All of the aforementioned schools were part of the top six Spillman released in early April.

Spillman has made at least three unofficial visits to Ohio State and two to Tennessee over the last two years.