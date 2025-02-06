Four-star OT Graham Houston sets official visit to Florida State

Buford (Ga.) offensive tackle Graham Houston has set an official visit to Florida State.

The 6-4 and 305 pound tackle has set four official visits according to Rivals national analyst Sam Spiegelman.

Houston will visit Ole Miss on May 30th, Georgia on June 6th, Florida on June 13th and Florida State on June 20th.

Houston has held a Florida State offer since May 17th, 2023 and recently attended junior day at Florida State on February 1st.

The four-star also visited Florida, Georgia Tech, and Georgia this past month. However the four schools that received official visits are considered to be Houston's final four teams moving forward.