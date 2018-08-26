It's been more than eight months since Greg Frey decided to return to his alma mater, to try and help restore the program to where it was when he was a player in the early 1990s.

As the Florida State Seminoles prepare to open the 2018 season against Virginia Tech on Labor Day night, the new offensive line coach was asked how much different it feels being back in Tallahassee this time around.

He laughed.

"Well, from a personal standpoint, I used to walk up the hill to Burt Reynolds (Hall) and hang out with my buddies (after practice). Now, I drive home with my wife and kids. So that's a little different. That part of it," Frey said. "Tallahassee has grown. It's a great place. The campus in general, and with College Town and the avenue and the restaurants."

It's a different city than it was 25 years ago when Frey was part of the Seminoles' 1993 national championship team.

But, according to Frey, it's pretty much the same program. The expectations certainly haven't gone anywhere. That he knows for sure.

"There's a standard that's been here, that started when Coach Bowden took the job and built this," Frey said. "It's just an expectation, a belief, and it's been carried all the way through. And Coach Fisher did a great job. And Coach Taggart is starting his career here, and you're seeing some really great things. A lot of it is the same. And there is some that is different."

The biggest difference now is who is in charge. And, believe it or not, the person in charge -- first-year FSU coach Willie Taggart -- is a big reason why Frey is back in Tallahassee.