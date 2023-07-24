Florida State added some much-needed depth to it linebacker corps on Monday when Northwestern linebacker Justin Cryer announced he would be transferring to play for the Seminoles this season. Cryer, who is 6-2 and 225 pounds, will be a true freshman and is eligible to play this season. The Katy (Tex.) Royal High School product signed with Northwestern as part of their 2023 recruiting class. Northwestern's players were given the opportunity to enter the portal after the firing of the Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald due to a hazing scandal earlier this month.

Cryer was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and was ranked as the 35th-best linebacker prospect in the class of 2023. He enrolled at Northwestern in June. Cryer was recruited by FSU in high school before signing with Northwestern.

"Cryer was a between the tackles inside linebacker prospect coming out of high school," said Osceola football analyst Pat Burnham. "Based on his HUDL highlights, he plays hard, is physical and is a good tackler. He was athletic enough play tight end/H-back in high school, and while he looks good vs. the run questions will remain on his ability to make plays sideline-to-sideline or how effective he is defending the pass. His addition will add another linebacker to a position group that is short on numbers and proven depth. With three true freshman linebackers on the FSU roster, Cryer's experience in practice at the major college level may be of benefit to him as he battles for a spot in two deep."