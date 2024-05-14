After a few days of work and evaluation, Florida State will be able to host its final regular season games of the season on campus this weekend.

FSU announced Tuesday morning that Dick Howser Stadium -- which was damaged last Friday morning by tornadoes in the area -- will be ready in time to host the No. 10 Seminoles' (37-12, 15-11 in the ACC) scheduled series vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (30-19, 14-13 ACC) this weekend, starting Thursday at 6 p.m.

"Florida State University's Department of Athletics has completed an exhaustive assessment of all aspects of Dick Howser Stadium and the facility has been approved for readiness for this weekend's three-game baseball series with Georgia Tech..." the statement FSU shared read. "In the aftermath of last Friday's inclement weather, personnel have concluded a full-scale assessment of the facility and repairs to damaged areas will be completed ahead of the series."

The storms last weekend bent back the right field chainlink fence and also bent the right-field foul pole. The fence and the foul pole had been removed as of Monday morning. The storm also did some damage to the video board and the area surrounding it that has been dealt with over the last few days.

The Seminoles enter the final weekend of the regular season in the top four of the ACC standings and in contention for a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

