FSU DE Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top targets (8/5)
Florida State already has two defensive end commitments for the Class of 2021, and the Seminoles are in the mix for several more.
Here is a thorough look at each of FSU's top defensive end prospects and where the Seminoles stand with each.
DEFENSIVE ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-4)
Warmer
|
VT, TCU, ASU, Ark, Cal
|
FSU has started to surge since extending offer.
John Papuchis
The Skinny on DE Landyn Watson & FSU
This is a tough recruitment for FSU because both of the other favorites -- Virginia Tech and TCU -- have had Watson on campus. The Seminoles seemed to be building good momentum with him before the pandemic, but the fact that he hasn't been to Tallahassee yet is certainly a hindrance.
For awhile, it looked like Watson would lock up a spot with TCU and commit early to the Horned Frogs. But that still hasn't happened, which means he likely wants to see FSU and a few other schools. We do know that he has a good relationship with the FSU coaches and is impressed by the Seminoles' history with producing elite defensive linemen.
Warmer
|
Aub, Okla, SC, Ala
|
FSU still in pole position for this coveted in-state DE.
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on DE Shambre Jackson & FSU
There's not a prospect at the defensive end position that FSU has spent more time on this past year than Jackson, and he has also spent a lot of time with the FSU commits in group chats. In fact, a lot of the recruits feel he's already part of the family. While that's not always a foolproof sign of where a player is going to sign, I do believe the 'Noles are in a solid spot here.
That doesn't mean other schools aren't pushing. His list of suitors includes Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and many others. But there's just a different feeling when Jackson talks about FSU and the feeling he gets when he's on campus there. It also doesn't hurt that he grew up a fan of the 'Noles. So this one continues to point toward FSU winning out. I've already put in a Forecast for Jackson to FSU, and I'm not even sure who is the main competition.
