The Skinny on DE Shambre Jackson & FSU

There's not a prospect at the defensive end position that FSU has spent more time on this past year than Jackson, and he has also spent a lot of time with the FSU commits in group chats. In fact, a lot of the recruits feel he's already part of the family. While that's not always a foolproof sign of where a player is going to sign, I do believe the 'Noles are in a solid spot here.

That doesn't mean other schools aren't pushing. His list of suitors includes Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and many others. But there's just a different feeling when Jackson talks about FSU and the feeling he gets when he's on campus there. It also doesn't hurt that he grew up a fan of the 'Noles. So this one continues to point toward FSU winning out. I've already put in a Forecast for Jackson to FSU, and I'm not even sure who is the main competition.