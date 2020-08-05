 FSU recruiting Hot Board for 2021 prospects at defensive end
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-05 21:35:25 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU DE Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top targets (8/5)

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Florida State already has two defensive end commitments for the Class of 2021, and the Seminoles are in the mix for several more.

Here is a thorough look at each of FSU's top defensive end prospects and where the Seminoles stand with each.

Earlier Hot Boards: Wide receivers | Quarterbacks and running backs | Offensive Line | Tight ends | Defensive tackles |

----------------------

FOOTBALL PROMO: 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months

DEFENSIVE ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-4)

The Outlook on DE Landyn Watson 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warmer

VT, TCU, ASU, Ark, Cal

FSU has started to surge since extending offer.

John Papuchis

The Skinny on DE Landyn Watson & FSU

This is a tough recruitment for FSU because both of the other favorites -- Virginia Tech and TCU -- have had Watson on campus. The Seminoles seemed to be building good momentum with him before the pandemic, but the fact that he hasn't been to Tallahassee yet is certainly a hindrance.

For awhile, it looked like Watson would lock up a spot with TCU and commit early to the Horned Frogs. But that still hasn't happened, which means he likely wants to see FSU and a few other schools. We do know that he has a good relationship with the FSU coaches and is impressed by the Seminoles' history with producing elite defensive linemen.

The Outlook on DE Shambre Jackson 
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warmer

Aub, Okla, SC, Ala

FSU still in pole position for this coveted in-state DE.

Odell Haggins

The Skinny on DE Shambre Jackson & FSU

There's not a prospect at the defensive end position that FSU has spent more time on this past year than Jackson, and he has also spent a lot of time with the FSU commits in group chats. In fact, a lot of the recruits feel he's already part of the family. While that's not always a foolproof sign of where a player is going to sign, I do believe the 'Noles are in a solid spot here.

That doesn't mean other schools aren't pushing. His list of suitors includes Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and many others. But there's just a different feeling when Jackson talks about FSU and the feeling he gets when he's on campus there. It also doesn't hurt that he grew up a fan of the 'Noles. So this one continues to point toward FSU winning out. I've already put in a Forecast for Jackson to FSU, and I'm not even sure who is the main competition.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}