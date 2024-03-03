Sara Bejedi scored seven points in overtime as the Florida State women's basketball team defeated Clemson 82-79 on Sunday afternoon.

On Senior Day, Bejedi scored 19 points on 4 of 14 shooting from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for FSU.

Clemson’s Nya Valentine hit a corner 3-pointer with 2:32 left in the fourth to put the Tigers (12-18, 5-13) ahead convincingly at 71-63. FSU turned up its defense and ended regulation on an 8-0 run, headlined by Bejedi’s 3-pointer from the wing that tied the game at 71-71 with 52 seconds left.

Makayla Timpson had 18 points and four rebounds, while Ta'Niya Latson had 17 points and five assists.

“I’m happy for this win,” FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “I’m proud of this team for their resiliency. I’m so excited that this was senior day, and what a way to go out with Sara’s last game at the Tuck and what she was able to do and the big plays she made at the end of the game. Alexis Tucker too gave us phenomenal minutes. I’m proud of our team. This is what March is probably going to feel like.”

Florida State (21-9, 12-6 ACC) has earned the No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament and will play the Virginia-Wake Forest winner on Thursday night in a second-round game in Greensboro, N.C.

Virginia Tech clinched the No. 1 seed after winning its first ACC regular-season title.

The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

The Hokies, who are coming off a Final Four run a season ago, finished at the top of the league standings with a 15-3 record and are seeking their second straight ACC crown. VT strung together 10 straight wins in February and reached as high as No. 5 in the AP Poll.

Every game of the 2024 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will air live on ACC Network leading up to Sunday’s championship game on ESPN. Tickets may be purchased at theacc.com/tickets.

Greensboro Coliseum • Greensboro, N.C.

Wednesday, March 6 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 13 Boston College vs. No. 12 Clemson, ACCN, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Pitt vs No. 10 Georgia Tech, ACCN, 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 14 Wake Forest vs No. 11 Virginia, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 (Second Round)

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs No. 5 Louisville, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 5: No. 9 Miami vs No. 8 North Carolina, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs No. 7 Duke, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs No. 6 Florida State, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs No. 4 Notre Dame, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs No. 1 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Gm 6 vs No. 2 NC State, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Gm 7 vs No. 3 Syracuse, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs 8, ACCN, Noon

Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs 10, ACCN, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 (Championship)

Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.