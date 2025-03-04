FSU joins growing list of schools to offer 2026 WR Kymistrii Young

Young told the Osceola on Tuesday that a handful of those offers standout to him including the one from the Seminoles.

Class of 2026 wide receiver prospect Kymistrii Young has exploded on the recruiting scene over the last two months. Last week, Young picked up an offer from Florida State. He has also picked up offers from Miami, Mississippi State, Pitt, Utah, USF, West Virginia, Minnesota, Louisville, Arizona, Liberty, Michigan State and Purdue since late January.

"It felt great being a Floridian who grew up watching FSU as a child," Young said of the Seminoles' offer. "The culture they have and just the big development part they bring to their players."

FSU's offers quickly put the Seminoles among Young's list of favorites.

"FSU, Miami, Toledo, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Arizona, USF and Michigan State," answered Young when ask about programs that stood out to him.

"FSU's message has been them knowing the type of receiver I can be and what they can develop me into," continued Young.

The Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney product said his primary recruiter is FSU wide receiver coach Tim Harris Jr. and that their relationship is in the beginning stages. Young also said he is in the process of lining up unofficial visits for this spring and that he is "most definitely" trying to get to Tallahassee in either March or April.

Please click below to view Young's HUDL highlights: